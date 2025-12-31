Nagpur Road Rage: Delivery Boy Brutally Assaulted by Men Over Minor Road Incident; Disturbing Video Emerges

Amid the strike by delivery workers, a video showing a Blink it delivery worker being brutally assaulted has surfaced on social media. This incident occurred in Nagpur, Maharashtra and has created significant stir on internet concerning the safety of delivery executive. As per the media reports this road-rage took place over minor crash.

Footage shared by deadly Kalesh shows, delivery guy being brutally assaulted by a group of people. Caption reads, “Road rage kalesh: Blinkit delivery guy got brutally beaten up by car driver and co-passenger over minor crash." Video shows a Blinkit delivery agent being pulled by a man after his bike is seen on the road. The man, presumably the car owner, drags the agent away from his car, throws him to the ground, and repeatedly punches and slaps him. Another man arrives and strikes the delivery worker with a stick.

A delivery boy appeared brutally beaten before bystanders intervened. While the reason for the attack is unclear, News18 reports the video is circulating with claims it stemmed from a minor traffic collision.

Internet Reacts:

A video of this road rage has gone viral on social media and netizens have commended this brutal act. One user wrote, "Delivery boys, guards, and peons are not respected these days, and many people treat them poorly." Another user wrote, "Humanity kidar chali gayi bhaii, bechare kuch paiso ke liye kaam karte hai unko chain se jeene do , bagwan se daro thoda". One more user wrote in support of delivery boy, " Why are people so full of hatred & frustration? Be kind. Beating the guy with a stick! Pathetic."

Also Read: Delivery Worker's Strike On December 31: Zomato, Swiggy Roll Out New Year’s Eve Incentives After Gigworkers Protest for Better Pay and Insurance

Action should be taken against them." A user criticized the ten-minute delivery model, stating, "Absolutely disgusting. Beating a helpless delivery guy earning a living? This road rage culture is out of control. Your 10-min delivery model pushes riders into danger. Step up with better protection, insurance, and support for your partners."