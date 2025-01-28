Nagpur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Searching "What Happens After Death"

Nagpur, Maharashtra (January 28, 2025): A 17-year-old girl allegedly took her own life after researching "what happens after death" on the internet, police said Tuesday. The teenager, a Class 12 student and the only child of a regional Reserve Bank of India director, was found dead in a pool of blood at her family’s home in Chhatrapati Nagar on Monday morning.

Reports indicate the girl first slashed her wrist, making cross marks with a stone blade knife, before slitting her throat. Authorities suspect the knife, which had a stone blade and a wooden handle, was ordered online as it is not available locally.

The girl had reportedly been researching death for weeks, with her diaries containing detailed writings about foreign cultures, particularly European culture. Her mobile phone search history showed multiple queries about life after death, leading police to believe the act was premeditated. They are also reviewing her social media activity for further clues.

Read Also |Suicide Prevention: Warning Signs and Awareness Tips Amid Rising Cases in India Linked to Work Pressure and Stress

Police suggest the girl, who was reportedly addicted to online gaming, may have been influenced by this habit. During their investigation, authorities found five cuts on her wrist, including two cross marks, alongside the fatal throat wound.

The teen lived on the ground floor with her parents, while her uncle’s family and grandmother resided upstairs. The Dhantoli police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.