Nagpur Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide on Wedding Anniversary in Martinnagar After Struggling With Infertility and Financial Troubles

A couple in Martinnagar under Jaripatka police station limits died by suicide on their wedding anniversary. Before taking their lives, they recorded a video and posted it on WhatsApp status. The incident came to light around noon on Tuesday.

The couple, identified as 54-year-old Tony and 45-year-old Annie, were reportedly struggling with depression due to their inability to have children. The couple had been struggling with depression due to their inability to have children. They had also been facing financial difficulties after Tony lost his job during the pandemic. For the past two years, Tony had been unemployed.

According to reports, the couple had been planning to take their own lives for two months. They chose to end their lives on their wedding anniversary after a Christmas celebration with relatives. The couple had also called relatives the night before to assure them everything was fine. Shortly after midnight, Tony and Annie hung themselves in their home. On Tuesday morning, neighbors grew concerned when the couple did not wake up by 10 a.m. A female neighbor knocked on their door but found it locked. Upon looking through a window, she discovered the couple hanging inside. The neighbors immediately called the police.

Jaripatka police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies. A case has been registered.

