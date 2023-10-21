Nagpur: Son strangles mother during heated quarrel over cellphone

A disturbing incident unfolded in Sant Gajanan Maharaj Nagar, where a 28-year-old man, identified as Ramnath Badwaik, allegedly strangled his mother, Kamla Badwaik, to death with a handkerchief during a heated altercation over a cellphone on October 18.

The tragic event came to light when Ramnath, reportedly a liquor and drug addict, attempted to obscure the circumstances of his mother's demise by presenting it as a natural death. Kamla's younger son, Deepak Badwaik, intervened, revealing the horrifying truth to the police.

The root of the dispute was the cellphone, as Ramnath had sold his own device some time ago. In an attempt to seize his mother's handset, a scuffle ensued, with Kamla resisting his efforts. Police reports indicate that Ramnath pushed Kamla to the ground and used a handkerchief to strangle her.

Kamla, who had raised her sons single-handedly after their father abandoned the family when they were young, had made significant sacrifices for their well-being. She had even sold her gold mangalsutra to save Ramnath after he was bitten by a snake. Kamla, a laborer, also provided financial support to her jobless son, who often took money from her for alcohol.

Following the violent altercation, Ramnath initially tried to seek medical assistance at private hospitals but was redirected to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Tragically, he returned home with Kamla's lifeless body.

Ramnath, abandoned by his wife due to his drinking habit, sought support from his siblings and relatives to arrange Kamla's final rites. Deepak Badwaik, Kamla's other son, eventually contacted the Hudkeshwar police station to report the incident. A postmortem examination was conducted on October 19 to further investigate the circumstances surrounding Kamla's untimely death.