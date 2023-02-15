Nagpur: ST employees yet to receive their salaries

The month had come to an end, and there were just 13 days left. However, the ST corporation has yet to pay the employees' salaries. This has resulted in widespread dissatisfaction among ST employees across the state. On Tuesday, enraged employee unions served a notice on the state transport minister, chairman of the corporation, and managing director.

The Nagpur division of ST Corporation employs 2600 employees. Their salaries cost the corporation around Rs 6.5 crore per month. The number of employees in Vidarbha is 20,000, and the total number of employees in the state is 89,000. The corporation has to spend about Rs 350 crore a month on their salaries.

Interestingly, the ST employees are already getting a meagre salary.

Earlier, the ST employees' association approached the court, and while issuing the verdict on September 3, 2021, the court ruled that the salaries of ST workers should be paid on the due date of every month. However, it is not being implemented by the corporation. At present, ST’s income is high. However, even after working overnight, ST employees are not paid on time. Last month, the salary was paid on January 13, but now the salary has not been paid even on the 15th. This has led to resentment among employees across the state.

The trade union on Tuesday issued a notice to the state transport minister and the chairman, vice chairman, and managing director of ST for the pending wages. Ajay Hattewar, state vice president of the Maharashtra ST Workers' Union, has informed Lokmat that a Contempt Petition in Interest Form will be filed tomorrow, Thursday, if the salary is not paid by Wednesday, February 15.