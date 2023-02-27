Nagpur: State govt sanctions Rs. 800 Cr plan for district development

The State government has approved Rs. 800 crore district plan for Nagpur. This is an increase of Rs. 122 crores from last year. A fund of Rs. 79.50 crores has been received for the development of urban areas.

A demand of Rs. 989 crores for the development plan of 2023- 24 was made to the district guardian minister and finance minister Devendra Fadnavis in the district planning committee (DPC) meeting held on January 13. He approved a fund of Rs. 800 crore for the district of which Rs.720.50 crore is for DPC. Funds of Rs. 79 crores were given for the development of urban areas.

For 2022-23, finance minister Ajit Pawar gave Rs.625 crore to DPC and Rs. 53 crore to urban areas. First additional funds were given to DPC for the development of urban areas.

As urban areas don't get funds from DPC, the members from urban areas often demanded a separate DPC for the city in the DPC meetings. That is why Pawar sanctioned this extra money.

Fadnavis also continued this fund and increased it by Rs. 26 crores. This is the first time that DPC has received such a huge increase in funds. Until now, the increase was usually around Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 75 crores. Sources understand that substantial funds have been allocated to the chief minister's road and health department for innovative schemes this year.

A substantial increase in the funds of DPC is likely to speed up development work in the district. It is worth mentioning here that lot of development projects are underway across the district at present.