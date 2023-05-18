Nagpur: Student killed in tragic collision with speeding truck

Tragically, a student riding a motorcycle lost their life in a collision with a speeding truck driver near the Tukdoji statue. Heartbreakingly, the student passed away right before their biological mother's eyes. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ajni police station.

The victim has been identified as Ashlesha Sunil Thembre (20), a resident of Chandramani Nagar in Ajni. Ashlesha was riding her motorcycle with her mother Varsha (47) as a pillion passenger. Suddenly, a 10-wheeled truck with registration number MH36F0253 approached at high speed. The truck driver lost control and collided with the bike, causing both Ashlesha and her mother to be thrown off.

Ashlesha suffered a severe head injury and lost consciousness immediately, while Varsha sustained an injury to her leg due to the impact. The accident caused distress at the scene, and the driver of the truck fled the scene, leaving the truck behind. Prompt action was taken by the public and the police to rush both victims to the hospital, but unfortunately, Ashlesha succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

Varsha, the mother of the deceased, is currently receiving medical treatment. Ashlesha's father is employed in a transportation company located on Hingna Road. Ashlesha was their sole daughter.

Following a complaint filed by her father, the police have registered a case against the truck driver and are actively searching for him.