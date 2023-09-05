Nagpur: Unidentified persons make fake FB account of police commissioner with intention of extorting money

Some unidentified persons made a fake Facebook account of Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar allegedly with the intention of extorting money.

Efforts were being made to apprehend individuals responsible for this crime and that Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW and Cyber) Archit Chandak has launched an investigation, an official said. The incident is part of a larger pattern of cyber criminals to extort money from victims by creating bogus social media profiles of prominent figures, he said.

Yesterday, Three individuals have been detained by Navi Mumbai police on suspicion of defrauding a man of Rs. 2.24 crore while pretending to pay him money for his insurance policy. The police last week arrested two accused from Delhi and one from Haryana for the fraud that took place between August 2020 and July this year, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police station said. The alleged defendant offered to get the victim good money on his insurance coverage after getting it closed while posing as an employee of the Integrated Grievance Management System (IGMS). During this time, the accused forced the individual to deposit Rs 2.24 crore into several bank accounts by invoking various justifications.