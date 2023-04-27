Nagpur: Unseasonal rains to continue in April, bringing relief from scorching heat

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the unseasonal rains, which started six days ago, will continue throughout April. Although it cleared up on Wednesday, the cool atmosphere persisted due to the cloudy conditions. Despite the scorching heat, the incessant rains caused a significant drop in temperature, resulting in a chilly feeling. The cold weather is expected to last until May.

In the past 24 hours, the temperature decreased by 1.5 degrees, with the temperature dropping to 33.9 degrees on Wednesday, which is 8.6 degrees lower than the normal temperature. The night temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, which is 4.3 degrees below normal. The drop in temperature has brought relief to residents from the scorching heat, causing them to turn off their coolers. Although there have been a few days of unseasonal rain in April, this year, it has rained more than it has been sunny.

During the first few days of April, there was rainfall, but from April 10 onwards, the temperature rose, reaching 40 degrees Celsius. On April 19, it hit a record high of 42 degrees Celsius, but after that, the temperature started to decrease. Interestingly, this year, there were about 18 to 20 days of cloudy weather, and around four to five days were affected by thunderstorms and hailstorms.

This year, April temperatures in Nagpur dropped to a decade-long low of 33 degrees. During the past decade, the month of April was never comfortable, with temperatures ranging from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius. However, in 2021, the temperature was a relief for the people of Nagpur. The Met Department has forecasted heavy rains and cloudy skies with lightning till April 30.