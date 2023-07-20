Nagpur: Woman electrocuted to death while operating washing machine

For the convenience of washing clothes, many women use washing machines to avoid excessive labour. However, a tragic incident occurred when a woman suffered an electric shock while using a washing machine, leading to her untimely death. The unfortunate incident took place in Sonegaon Police Station limits.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sindhoo Hiralaal Shende, aged 43, residing in Anandnagar, Jaitala Road. On July 19th, at around 8:30 AM, she was washing clothes in the washing machine at her home. Suddenly, she came into contact with an electric current from the machine and was electrocuted. Her family immediately rushed her to a nearby private hospital, but the doctors declared her dead upon arrival.