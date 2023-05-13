Nagpur: Youth arrested for raping minor girl he met on Instagram

A 22-year-old youth named Nikhil, also known as Akash Vijay Sharma, befriended a minor girl on Instagram under the jurisdiction of Ajni police station. He then lured her to meet him and raped her.

Nikhil made friends with a 16-year-old girl who lived in Ajni through Instagram. They began talking and on Thursday, May 11, at 10:30 pm, Nikhil forcefully engaged in sexual activity with the minor girl during a phone call. He threatened to harm her if she revealed the incident to anyone. The victim reported the crime to the authorities, and as a result, the Ajni police charged Nikhil with rape and POCSO offences, leading to his arrest.