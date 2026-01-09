Nagpur: Youth Attacks Minor Brother and Sister with Knife Over Relationship Dispute, Accused Arrested

Nagpur: A case of a knife attack on two minor siblings stemming from a strained relationship has come to light. This incident reportedly occurred on January 9, 2026, which has spread panic in the area, and the police have taken the accused into custody.

According to the police, this horrific incident occurred in the Piwali Nadi area of ​​the city. Some time ago, a girl had a friendship with a boy from the neighborhood, but due to her family's intervention, the girl stopped talking to him. This led the boy to suspect that the girl was involved with another boy. Consequently, the boy had an argument with the girl's brother, which escalated into an attack. He attacked the girl's brother with a knife. When the girl intervened, the accused brutally attacked her as well. Both siblings were seriously injured in the attack and were immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The Yashodhara Nagar police, who arrived at the scene, traced the accused and took him into custody within a few hours, also recovering the knife used in the attack. The police are conducting further investigations and a thorough inquiry into how the incident unfolded is underway.

This incident has caused mental distress in the area, and citizens have praised the police's swift action. The police system has noted the increasing number of crimes stemming from violent disputes in some romantic relationships worldwide.