Namo Maharojgar Melava in Thane: Controversy Arises Over Ganpat Gaikwad's Inclusion as Guest Amidst Recent Shooting Incident

The highly-discussed "Namo Maharojgar" Melava is being conducted at Wagle Estate in Thane today. The event's invitation has raised eyebrows by including the name of Ganpat Gaikwad, a three-time MLA from Kalyan East, among the distinguished guests. Just a month ago, Ganpat Gaikwad made headlines for an alleged shooting incident where he reportedly shot Kalyan Shiv Sena chief Mahesh Gaikwad at an Ulhasnagar police station. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage. The inclusion of Ganpat Gaikwad's name in the list of chief guests for the Thane fair has sparked a fresh controversy.

The employment fair for Konkan division will be held on March 6 and 7, 2024 at the Modela Mill Compound, Wagale Estate, Thane. It promises exceptional job opportunities for youth. There will be 352 stalls in this fair. Starting from today, 1074 companies will participate and 56,120 unemployed people will get employment. Similarly, tomorrow, 1045 companies will participate and 44,774 unemployed people will get employment.

The mention of Ganpat Gaikwad’s name has been made in the invitation for the inauguration to be held by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. On February 2, Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly fired shots at Mahesh Gaikwad over a land dispute inside the senior inspector’s chamber, injuring him and his associate Rahul Patil. Ganpat Gaikwad is in the judicial custody and his son Vaibhav is still absconding. It will be interesting to see whether Ganpat’s wife Sulabha will attend the employment fair or not as she has been active in the politics since last 2 to 3 weeks. Meanwhile, Mahesh Gaikwad’s supporters are demanding that Ganpat should be hanged to death due to such violent act.