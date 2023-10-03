Nana Patole accuses BJP-led govt of turning Maharashtra hospitals into 'death traps'

Government hospitals in Maharashtra are facing intense scrutiny and criticism in the wake of a series of tragic deaths attributed to alleged medical negligence and drug shortages. These incidents have reignited concerns about the state's healthcare system, with fingers pointed at the BJP-led government for its handling of the situation.

The recent tragedy at a government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients, including newborns, lost their lives within a span of just 48 hours, has left the public outraged. Another 10 deaths occurred at Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including two newborns, further intensifying the outcry. These incidents have led to accusations of government indifference and incompetence.

Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, strongly condemned the incidents, stating, "It has once again become clear that the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government in the state is shamelessly neglecting its responsibilities. It is very disturbing that these deaths are happening due to a lack of medicine. Doesn't the government have money for its own events and campaigns, but not for purchasing medicines for the common man?" Patole went on to criticize the state's public health system, citing corruption and a lack of resources. He pointed out shortages of doctors, staff, and essential medicines in government hospitals, as well as the poor maintenance of equipment, declaring that "government hospitals have become death traps."

Patole further demanded accountability beyond the suspension of individual medical workers, suggesting that action should be taken against the responsible ministers and senior officials of the ministry. He also called for the dismissal of the Medical Education Minister and the Public Health Minister.