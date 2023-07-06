Nana Patole accuses BJP of strangling democracy by finishing off opposition parties

Nana Patole, the head of the Maharashtra Congress, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of suffocating democracy by eliminating opposition parties out of fear of government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to reporters here after the state Congress's core committee meeting, he also said the BJP was indulging in this dirty politics and splitting opposition parties as it was sensing defeat in coming elections.

The state Congress core committee expressed worry about the BJP's power-hungry politics, Patole said, adding that it decided to put an end to the BJP's dictatorial tendencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly accuses the Nationalist Congress Party of corruption of Rs 70,000 crore, and at the same time honorably inducts its leaders (Ajit Pawar and others) into the state government, Patole said, adding that Modi does not practise what he preaches on corruption.