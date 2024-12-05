Nana Patole Assures Congress Will Stand Strong for People’s Benefit Despite Election Losses

The Maharashtra government, with the help of the Election Commission, has been accused of engaging in vote-mongering scams that undermine the people's trust by allegedly stealing votes. The question now arises: have they started promising a new government once they secure a stolen majority, or has Maharashtra’s reputation been tarnished due to the promises made under the alliance of three parties?

Congress State President Nana Patole has signaled a return to the self-respect of Maharashtra, aiming to restore it in the same manner as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Phule, and Ambedkar. He remarked that once the Mahayuti alliance gains a majority, efforts will intensify to establish a new government. He further stated that Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will not be given any significant role in the government. He suggested that Shinde, now at the mercy of Modi and Shah, will likely end up in Ajit Pawar’s government, implying there is no need for the BJP to rely on him. Nana Patole criticized BJP for once again having control over both regional parties.

Patole also emphasized that the BJP, having established the government, must now fulfill the promises made during the elections. These include the farmer loan waiver, the cancellation of the agricultural pump electricity bill, a Rs 2,100 subsidy for farmers, and the recruitment for 2.5 lakh vacant government posts. He acknowledged that while Congress’s numbers in the Legislative Assembly have decreased, their courage and strength remain strong. He concluded that the government's responses to the people's concerns will not be resolved without proper consideration.