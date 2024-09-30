Nana Patole Calls Maharashtra Govt’s Decision to Declare Indigenous Cows as 'Rajya Mata' a Political Move Ahead of Assembly Elections

Congress leader Nana Patole has welcomed the Maharashtra government's declaration of 'Gaumata' (indigenous cows) as the 'Rajya Mata' (State Mother) but criticized the timing of the decision as politically motivated ahead of upcoming elections.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Maharashtra government declares 'Gau Mata' (indigenous cows) the 'Rajya Mata', Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "Today the Maharashtra government has declared 'Gau Mata' the 'Rajya Mata', I welcome this step because I am a farmer and for every… pic.twitter.com/Lk7cQbYB98 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2024

"Today, the Maharashtra government has declared 'Gaumata' the 'Rajya Mata.' I welcome this step because I am a farmer and for every farmer, 'Gau' is mata," Patole said. However, he added, "This has been done as a political move ahead of the elections."

Patole also pointed out the contradiction between the government's actions and its claims about protecting cows, stating, "Ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power, our country has been number one in beef export. In Maharashtra too, slaughterhouses have been opened on a large scale, and the government has given its permission."