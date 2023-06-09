Nana Patole claims jungle raj or lawlessness prevailing under Eknath Shinde govt

Maharashtra Comgress President Nana Patole claimed jungle raj or lawlessness is prevailing under the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state as it is witnessing murders, rapes, riots and threats to Opposition leaders.

In a statement released in Mumbai, he said if deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, can not maintain law and order in the state, where several districts had been in grip of tension over controversial social media posts, he should quit.

Is it a policy of the government to eliminate Opposition leaders? Patole asked while referring to the death threat issued to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Targeting Fadnavis, the Congress MLA said, Step down if you cannot maintain law and order. Everyday there are reports of murders, rapes, robberies, riots, attacks on opposition leaders from various parts of the state. Opposition leaders are being openly threatened with death. Under the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime, there is absolute jungle raj in the state, Patole alleged.

Sharad Pawar received a message on Facebook threatening him with a fate similar to anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013. Speaking separately, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, another Opposition figure, claimed he and his MLA brother Sunil Raut had received death threat calls.