Nana Patole comments on governor's decision over floor test

Maharashtra Congress chief, Nana Patole commenting on the current order of governor over floor test said, "A question that will arise in the floor test is who will be the group leader of the Shiv Sena? The one appointed by the speaker or the one that the rebels want? Without a decision on this, how can the floor test be held."

Earlier, this morning Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent letters to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat. The state is extremely volatile. It is being reported in the media that 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have withdrawn their support to Mahavikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, independent MLAs have e-mailed, while the opposition BJP has written a letter claiming that the Mahavikas Alliance does not have a majority. The opposition tested the majority as soon as possible to avoid the horse market. According to media reports, a majority test is inevitable for the Chief Minister and he should prove his majority, the governor said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister by Koshyari.