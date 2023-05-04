Nana Patole hits out at Sanjay Raut says, he should stop interfering in other parties affairs

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole hit out at ally Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, saying that he should stop interfering in other parties’ affairs, a statement that drew a sharp reaction from the latter.

Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are partners in the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The government headed by this alliance ruled Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022.

On Tuesday, Raut said that decisions in the Congress are ultimately taken by Rahul Gandhi although Mallikarjun Kharge currently occupies the post of the grand old party’s president. When asked about Raut’s remark, Patole said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader should stop interfering in the affairs of other parties.

Sanjay Raut is not a spokesperson of Congress. How can he raise question marks over the capability of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge? It is wrong to level false allegations against the Gandhi family, he said. I would suggest that he (Raut) should not interfere in our party’s affairs, Patole added.

Reacting to Patole’s statement, Raut said, No one has talked about his (Patole’s) party. NCP chief Sharad Pawar made observations about his (Congress) party in his book. If we start talking about you (Patole), then it will be revealed who is a sycophant and who indulges in flattery. I don’t want to talk about him.