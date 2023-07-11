Nana Patole says, we are trying to strengthen Congress party at every level in state

In light of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP's split, senior Maharashtra-based Congress officials met with the party's leadership on Tuesday to discuss the political situation in the state.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said We have started the preparation for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. We are trying to strengthen the Congress party at every level in the state. We will talk about the issues like farmer suicides, inflation, unemployment and more with the people of Maharashtra.

The deliberations come after a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar switched over to join hands with the NDA. Congress leaders are discussing the aftermath of the NCP split and how it will affect the party’s prospects in the state ahead of Lok Sabha elections.