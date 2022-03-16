Nana Patole to file Rs 500 cr defamation suit against Rashmi Shukla

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has taken an aggressive stance in the phone tapping case. Nana Patole's phone was tapped under the name Amjad Khan. Next Monday, a defamation case of Rs 500 crore will be filed against Rashmi Shukla, DG and Nagpur CP, said Nana Patole. He said that in the future, no one's freedom should be attacked.

Nana Patole said that we will bring out the Gujarat pattern of tapping leaders' phones and Maharashtra government will kake sure to expose the masterminds.

Phone tapping through Rashmi Shukla

Former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla tapped phones of leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.During her tenure, she tapped phones of some political leaders on the pretext that the politicians were linked with the drugs business. She falsely took the permission which is against the Indian Telegraph Act. She tapped phones of leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.

