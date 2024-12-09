Nana Patole Urges Supreme Court and Election Commission to Address Growing Public Demand for Ballot Paper Voting

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole has called on the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to address the "growing public demand" for ballot paper voting, citing "doubts" surrounding the mandate in assembly elections.

On Sunday, Nana Patole claimed that the Mahayuti's victory did not represent the true mandate of the people. "There is a widespread confusion among people about the new state government. A strong sentiment suggests that the government doesn't reflect the people's mandate," Patole told reporters.

Several opposition leaders, including NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar, visited Markadwadi village in Solapur district to support villagers who staged a mock "repoll" using ballot papers to question the credibility of EVMs. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stated, "This public sentiment is not limited to Markadwadi; it echoes across villages in Maharashtra. The demand for voting through ballot papers is gaining momentum, with village sabhas passing resolutions in its favor."

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole urged the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the growing public demand for ballot paper voting. Highlighting his own narrow electoral victory, Patole stressed the need to address voters' doubts about whether their votes are reaching their chosen candidates.

He alleged that residents of Markadwadi had planned a mock re-poll using ballot papers but faced suppression by the government, with support from the Election Commission and police, who filed cases against them.

"They have failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. Manipulating votes is akin to the daylight murder of democracy. If such dissatisfaction arises in a democracy, it must be addressed. The Opposition will fight for this demand in the legislature and on the streets," Patole added.