Nanded: 23-year-old man commits suicide over Maratha reservation issue

On Tuesday, police reported that a 23-year-old man from the Maratha community took his own life by consuming a poisonous substance in Maharashtra's Nanded city, allegedly due to concerns related to reservation issues.

According to the police, Dajiba Ramdas Kadam, a resident of Marlak village, had come to the city for some work and consumed a poisonous substance in the Zenda Chowk area on November 11, the official said. Dajiba was found unconscious, and his relatives were informed. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on November 12, he said.

The police found a note in the man’s possession, in which he wrote, This is a question of a government job for me. Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha, the official said. An accidental death report has been registered in the Bhagyanagar police station, he said.

The Maratha community, representing over 30 percent of Maharashtra's population, has been advocating for reservations in both education and government employment.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has set a fresh deadline for the state government to announce the reservation by December 24. Urging Maratha youth to pursue their demand for reservations through peaceful means, he cautioned against resorting to extreme measures.