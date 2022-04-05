Nanded: Famous builder Sanjay Biyani dies during treatment after being shot

Famous builder Sanjay Biyani has passed away. Biyani, who was critically injured in the shooting, died while undergoing treatment. Biyani was shot dead while leaving his house at Shardanagar in Nanded at around 11 in the morning. The accused came on a bike and fired four shots at the accused. The incident, which took place in broad daylight in Nanded, has caused a stir. The cause of the firing on Biyani is still unclear. Police have launched a search for the attackers.

What's the matter?

In Nanded, Sanjay Biyani, a well-known builder, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in front of his house. Biyani and his driver were seriously injured in the shooting. The two are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nanded. However, Sanjay Biyani breathed his last during the treatment.

Police rushed to the spot after the incident and started searching for the culprit. The incident has created an atmosphere of tension in Nanded city.

Security was lifted three months ago

It is noteworthy that Sanjay Biyani was given security three years ago after his was threatened by notorious goon Rinda for ransom. However, three months ago, 15 people, including Sanjay Biyani, security was lifted .