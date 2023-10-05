Nanded hospital deaths: Congress accuses Maha govt of criminal negligence, says it is busy buying MLAs

The Congress demanded to know why the patients' medications were not procured on time and charged the Maharashtra government with criminal negligence in the incident of 31 deaths at a hospital in Nanded.

Maharashtra government has denied any shortage of medicines at the hospital while promising appropriate action after a detailed inquiry into the cause of the deaths. Addressing a press briefing, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar took a swipe at the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state, alleging that they could not procure medicines as they would have been busy buying MLAs.

Children and people died due to lack of medicines in Nanded, he alleged. Kumar has accused the Maharashtra government of "severe and criminal negligence, which he believes led to the unfortunate deaths of numerous individuals, including several infants. According to his claims, this tragic situation occurred due to the government's decision to switch suppliers of medicines four months ago, resulting in an inability to procure essential medicines for the patients. Over a span of 48 hours starting from September 30, a total of 31 fatalities, including infants, were reported at the Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded district, located in central Maharashtra.

Kumar also slammed the state government after Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil made the acting dean of the government hospital clean a dirty toilet and urinals. Police registered an FIR against Patil on Wednesday. Amid outrage over the deaths, including of some infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and took stock of the situation.



