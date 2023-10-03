Nanded Hospital Deaths: No medicine shortage says, hospital dean

The Dean of Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, rejected accusations of negligence against the hospital on Tuesday. He stated that the deceased patients had various medical conditions such as diabetes, liver failure, and kidney failure.Shyamrao Wakode, dean of the hospital, emphasised that there was an ample supply of medicines and doctors, and the patients received appropriate care. However, their bodies did not respond to the treatment. He also pointed out that some patients suffered from arsenic and phosphorus poisoning, snakebites, among other issues.

In the last 24 hours, 24 people lost their lives. Around 12 children (1-2 days old) died in the last 24 hours. These children were suffering from different ailments. Among the adults, there were eight patients between 70 and 80 years of age. They had different problems, like diabetes, liver failure, and kidney failure. Patients usually come here in a serious condition," said Wakode, adding, "There was no shortage of medicines or doctors. Proper care was provided to the patients, but their bodies did not respond to the treatment, which caused deaths."Meanwhile, launching an attack on Maharashtra government and the management of Nanded Hospital, former CM and senior Congress leader from Nanded, Ashok Chavan, said, "Around 24 people's deaths have been reported at the Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital, and therefore I have come here and met the Dean. The situation is concerning and serious." In response to the crisis, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the incident thoroughly.