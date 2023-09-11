Nanded police arrest prime shooter in Sanjay Biyani murder case

The Nanded police have arrested the primary shooter involved in the murder case of Nanded-based builder Sanjay Biyani. The suspect was apprehended from a jail in Punjab, ABP Maza reported.

According to reports, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has apprehended 17 individuals from Nanded in connection with the case. However, the two shooters had remained at large. One of them, Deepak Ranga, was arrested by the NIA at the Nepal border in January of the previous year. He faced accusations of carrying out a grenade attack on the Mohali police chief in Punjab and was wanted by the police in Punjab, Haryana, and Nanded for various cases, Deepak Ranga was in Chandigarh Jail.

Builder Sanjay Biyani and his murder

Builder Sanjay Biyani was murdered on 5th April 2022 in Nanded. He was shot dead by two assassins outside his residence in Sharada Nagar. When Biyani stepped down from his car and was entering his bungalow, the two shooters who came there on a bike opened fire on him. Several rounds were fired during the attack and Sanjay Biyani was seriously injured. He was admitted to a local private hospital where he breathed his last. The shooting incident was captured on a CCTV.