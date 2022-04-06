Nanded: Probe into Sanjay Biyani murder will be expedited, assures Ashok Chavan

Famous builder Sanjay Biyani passed away on Tuesday. Biyani, who was critically injured in the shooting, died while undergoing treatment. Biyani was shot dead while leaving his house at Shardanagar in Nanded at around 11 in the morning. The accused came on a bike and fired four shots at Biyani. The incident, which took place in broad daylight in Nanded, has caused a stir. The cause of attack is still unclear. Police have launched a search for the attackers.

The murder of Sanjay Biyani is being protested all over Nanded. Sanjay Biyani was cremated at Govardhan Ghat today. Thousands of people were present at this time. He was known in Nanded as a builder who built affordable houses for the poor and needy. His fans from all over the district had gathered in large numbers at the time of the funeral. People's representatives from all parties in the district were also present to pay their last respects to Biyani.

Ashok Chavan, Guardian Minister of Nanded was also present on the occasion. The killing of a hardworking businessman like Sanjay Biyani is very sad for Nanded and a question mark over law and order, said Ashok Chavan. Also, this case will be investigated quickly and action will be taken against the culprits, said Ashok Chavan.