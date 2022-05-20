Nanded: Rising sun reduces groundnut production

The realization of how farming is dependent on nature comes from the last Kharif season. Currently, summer crops are grown in the fields. However, due to the rising sun 8 days ago, not only groundnut pods were fed, but now due to rain showers during harvesting, farmers have lost their livelihood during harvesting. Whether it is crop sowing or harvesting, the effect of nature's whimsy is felt. Currently, the harvesting of groundnut is in full swing in Marathwada. The entire farming family is working hard to prevent any damage due to rains and emphasis is being laid on harvesting.

Despite the vagaries of nature, efforts are being made by farmers to increase production. After the Kharif losses, farmers made every effort to increase production. This year, the groundwater level in Nanded had risen due to heavy rains in October. Therefore, farmers have been able to take summer crops even in the heatwave. This is the first time that farmers have taken gram crop after soybean and then groundnut crop.

Although farmers have set a record of triple production this year, it will be important to see exactly what will be achieved in terms of production. Summer groundnuts are facing severe heat and now rain.