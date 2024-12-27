Nanded Road Rage: Youth Climbs Moving Car and Assaults Driver Over Honking; Video Goes Viral

Nanded, Maharashtra (December 27, 2024): A shocking incident occurred in Nanded when a youth climbed onto a moving car and assaulted the driver for honking his horn. A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

The driver, identified as Dr. Prakash Nagargoje, a doctor from Malkoli in Loha taluka, was on his way to the hospital when the incident took place at ITI Chowk. Due to traffic congestion, Dr. Nagargoje honked his horn. This angered the youth, who began shouting and then confronted him. The situation escalated, and the youth climbed onto the car, starting to beat Dr. Nagargoje while the vehicle was still moving.

After the incident, Dr. Nagargoje drove to the nearest police station with the youth still on the car and handed him over to the authorities. Police have initiated the process of filing a complaint, and action is likely to be taken against the youth involved in the assault.