Nanded Shocker: Policeman Shoots Wife Dead Over Minor Dispute

A policeman shot and killed his wife over a minor dispute on the evening of September 17 in the Dhanegaon area, under the rural police station's jurisdiction. The accused, Afzal Pathan, is a head constable at the airport police station in Nanded.

According to police, Pathan and his wife, Nazim Begum, had an argument over a minor issue. In a fit of rage, Pathan shot Begum with the gun he was carrying. She died at the scene.

Read Also | Pune Techie Murder Probe: Accused Purchased Gun from Friend Who Allegedly Shot Girlfriend & Then Died by Suicide

Pathan later reported to the rural police station. Authorities have arrived at the location and are investigating the incident.