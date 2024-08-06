Nanded Tragedy: Four Friends Drown in Quarry Trying to Rescue One Another

On Tuesday afternoon, four Class XII students drowned while swimming in a quarry in the Jarikot area near Nanded city, with only one person managing to survive. So far, rescuers have recovered four bodies. The quarry, popular among locals and located near a university in Loha taluka, is a frequent swimming spot. On Tuesday morning, five friends from Degalur Naka visited the quarry to swim and take pictures. Tragically, four of them drowned due to the unpredictable water conditions. The victims have been identified as Sheikh Fujjail, Qazi Muzammil, Afan, and Syed Siddiqui, while Mohammad Faizan was the sole survivor.

Upon learning of the incident, police and a fire brigade team from Nanded quickly responded to conduct rescue operations. They first recovered two bodies and later found the remaining two. Among those present during the rescue were Additional Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sushil Kumar Nayak, and Assistant Police Inspector Pandurang Mane from Sonkhed Police Station.

In their attempt to rescue one another, all four individuals drowned. After their photo session, four friends decided to swim, while Mohammad Faizan did not join them. Afan swam out first but struggled to come back due to the challenging water conditions. When he began to drown, the others tried to help him, but tragically, all four lost their lives in the effort.