Narayan Rane slams Manoj Jarange, recommends further research on Maratha reservation issue

Maratha reservation protestor Manoj Jarange Patil has been conducting fervent gatherings throughout the state, advocating for the issuance of kunbi certificates to the Maratha community. However, Jarange Patil's demand has sparked varied opinions, with BJP leader and Union minister Narayan Rane once again expressing criticism. Manoj Jarange is still in his youth. It would be beneficial for them to pursue further studies, commented Rane during a press conference in Pune city.

In criticizing Manoj Jarange Patil's call for Maratha reservation within the OBC category, Narayan Rane remarked, Jarange Patil should familiarize himself with the process of obtaining reservation and the constitutional provisions governing it in India. He should consult the Maratha community to ascertain their stance on whether they seek reservation within the OBC category or not. No Maratha will opt for reservation from OBC. When journalists pressed Narayan Rane for comments on another statement by Manoj Jarange Patil, Rane appeared visibly agitated, stating, Who is Jarange Patil? I'm not acquainted with them. Why do you always bring up their name? Inquire about the constitutional article under which Maratha reservation should be granted.

Leaders should refrain from fueling discord between two communities, stated NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, firmly opposing Manoj Jarange Patil's call for Maratha reservation. Bhujbal and his associates, in their opposition to the OBCisation of Marathas, have organized the OBC Elgar Mela, targeting Jarange Patil. Some of Bhujbal's remarks have stirred controversy. In response, Narayan Rane indirectly criticized Bhujbal, asserting, No leader should attempt to sow discord between two communities.

Prakash Ambedkar, leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, recently voiced concerns about the potential occurrence of riots in the state in the coming days. Narayan Rane has adopted a assertive stance in response to Ambedkar's statement, stating, If Prakash Ambedkar has made such remarks, the police should file a case against him and take him into custody. Withholding such information is also a criminal offense. He should be arrested and subjected to an investigation, asserted Rane.

