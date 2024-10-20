Narayan Rane's Call for Unity Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

As Maharashtra approaches its Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Narayan Rane is urging a critical evaluation of the state's fragmented political landscape. He argues that this disunity may hinder the welfare and interests of the people. Rane's remarks come as the ruling coalition, Mahayuti, faces challenges from various factions following significant splits within major parties, including the Shiv Sena and NCP. With the elections scheduled for November 20, Rane believes that reflecting on these dynamics is essential for the state's future.

He criticized the frequent shifts in ideology and constituency, noting their negative effects on the state's economy and increasing fiscal deficit, particularly targeting Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Rane expressed confidence that the ruling coalition, known as Mahayuti—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP—holds an advantage in the upcoming elections on November 20, thanks to the strong leadership of the BJP at the national level. However, he also stressed the necessity for all political entities to evaluate the implications of fragmentation on the welfare of the populace. This context is particularly relevant following the split in Shiv Sena triggered by Eknath Shinde's rebellion in June 2022, which led to a coalition with the BJP. Additionally, the NCP, originally founded by Sharad Pawar, faced a similar division last year when Ajit Pawar and other MLAs aligned with Shinde's government.