Nashik: 10 tonnes of aquatic weeds are extracted from Godavari

A large number of water weeds are growing in the Godavari basin due to the summer, and this is also causing the Godavari to rapidly become polluted and unsanitary. As a result, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has undertaken a Godavari cleaning campaign between the Holkar Bridge and Anandavalli.

Accordingly, the work of removing about eight to ten tonnes of water weeds is being done every day. At present, due to the stoppage of water release from the dam, the volume of water weeds has increased to a great extent. Due to this, there has been a rise in the number of mosquitoes. The water in the river has also become black in colour and contaminated. To prevent this, the NMC is conducting a cleaning campaign for Godavari through the trash skimmer machines. About eight to ten tonnes of water weeds are being removed every day from the Chandshi area.

The cleanliness campaign is being implemented in collaboration with the municipal corporation's solid waste management department and social organisations, as well as NCC cadets. Also, public awareness was created regarding the plastic ban. Dr Vijay Kumar Mundhe, Deputy Commissioner and Head of Godavari Conservation Unit, said that they will continue to keep the water of the Godavari clean by conducting cleanliness drives and creating public awareness.