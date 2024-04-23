Nashik: 1,944 kg of Contaminated Sweets Destroyed at Saptashrungi Gadh, Vani After FDA Crackdown

In a proactive move to safeguard public health, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) destroyed 1,944 kilograms of sweets from five local shops at Saptashrungi Gadh Vani. This operation, carried out on April 22, was prompted by the upcoming Chaitrautsav festival and the expected influx of devotees and travelers to the area. The FDA's rigorous approach included surprise visits to food stalls and shops at religious sites, aiming to prevent the sale of unhygienic or adulterated food items. This recent action follows a similar drive in Trimbakeshwar, where 135 kilograms of food items were disposed of due to contamination concerns.

Under the supervision of FDA officials Yogesh Deshmukh, Gopla Kasar, Pramod Patil, Umesh Suryawanshi, Raskar, and Umesh Kasar, five food stalls were identified for selling sweets made from contaminated milk products. The confiscated food items, valued at a total of Rs. 5,83,800, were promptly sent for laboratory testing to determine the extent of contamination. Upon receiving laboratory reports confirming the unsuitability of the sweets for consumption, the FDA took decisive action by destroying the food items in a garbage van.

Additionally, the FDA has pledged to pursue legal action against the shop owners based on the investigation findings.In response to these developments, the FDA has issued a stern warning to consumers, urging vigilance when purchasing and consuming food items from religious sites. Any suspected instances of illegal activity should be promptly reported to the FDA, facilitating swift intervention and safeguarding public health.The FDA's unwavering commitment to enforcing food safety standards underscores its dedication to protecting the well-being of citizens. Through continued vigilance and robust enforcement measures, the FDA aims to ensure the integrity and quality of food products available to the public, particularly in areas of religious significance where large crowds gather.