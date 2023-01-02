Nashik: BJP’s protest against Ajit Pawar for remarks on Sambhaji Maharaj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested today against Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar for allegedly making a comment against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. A protest was conducted near Ravivar Karanja Chowk, where BJP workers chanted anti-Pawar slogans and burned his effigy.

Pawar allegedly stated in the state Assembly last week that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not a "Dharmveer" (protector of religion). According to the BJP, the NCP leader's remark was an "insult" to Sambhaji Maharaj.

"The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is consistently opposed to Hindus." Pawar has a history of making controversial statements. He has now made statements and insulted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He should either apologise or resign, as opposition leader Devyani Pharande, a BJP MLA, stated during the protests.

During a similar demonstration in Ojhar town, a procession was led by a donkey carrying Pawar's effigy.

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena office-bearers and activists also joined the BJP's protest. Shinde faction activists launched a "jode maro" agitation at the party headquarters, shouting chants in hailing of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, and Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.