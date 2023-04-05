Nashik braces for maximum temperature above 35°C

In the past four days, the maximum temperature in the city has risen by four degrees, going from 30°C to 34°C, making residents feel the effects of summer heat. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature remains within the range of 17°C to 19°C.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Nashik is expected to experience a maximum temperature of over 35°C within the next few days. On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1°C.

In addition to Nashik, other areas in north Maharashtra have also seen an increase in maximum temperature. On Monday, Jalgaon experienced a maximum temperature of 37.6°C, and the minimum temperature rose above 21°C.