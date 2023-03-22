Nashik: Burning of waste material by CNP causes health and environmental concerns for residents

Waste material like ink cans and other scrap generated from items used for printing by Currency Note Press (CNP) is being burned in an open space right behind the CNP on Jail Road. Residents of the area are suffering due to the black smoke that is emitted from this burning, which is harmful to health.

This smoke is spreading in residential areas like Shikarewadi, Gandharva Nagari, Nehru Nagar and adjoining areas. Residents of the areas have alleged that the administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is ignoring the complaints made in this regard online and also complaints made in person multiple times. Residents also allege great damage to the environment because of the smoke.

On the back side of the CNP, cartridges, plastic, wooden boxes, paper reels, and scrap from other materials used for printing over the past few months are burned in the morning. Due to this, black smoke spreads everywhere. Smoke wafts into the homes of residents in the high-rises surrounding the press. Due to this, the residents have to close doors and windows for hours.

The union government, state government, and NMC administration are creating awareness among the citizens to maintain the balance of the environment and are taking legal and punitive action against the violators. But on the other hand, scrap items are being burned and destroyed in the open at the CNP. This poses a serious threat to the environment. The NMC administration needs to take serious notice, contact the CNP administration about this, and curb this activity.