Nashik: City police crack down on traffic violators, continues vigilance in ensuring road safety

The traffic police have decided to cancel the traffic licenses of drivers who repeatedly violate traffic rules. Currently, proposals to revoke the transport licenses of 88 drivers have been submitted to the regional transport department. Additionally, action has been taken against 454 motorcyclists for riding without helmets, and 4,359 individuals have been penalized for not wearing helmets.

The city has witnessed an alarming increase in road accident fatalities over the past few years. Wearing helmets is mandatory for two-wheeler riders in order to prevent loss of life. Despite implementing various awareness programs and enforcement measures, the desired impact has not been achieved. It is common to see three people riding on bikes, disregarding safety regulations. Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde, Deputy Commissioner Monika Raut, and Assistant Commissioner Sachin Bari, proactive action is being taken to address this issue.

All four units of the traffic branch conducted special drives in various areas between June 28 and July 9. During this 12-day period, a total of 4,359 motorists were caught riding without helmets, resulting in a collection of Rs 21,79,500 in fines. Additionally, action was taken against 454 motorists who were found traveling with three persons on their two-wheelers, and a fine of Rs 4.54 lakh was collected from them. The city police will continue to take strict action against motorists who violate traffic rules in the upcoming days. They have urged all motorists to prioritize safety by wearing helmets and refrain from carrying more than two persons on two-wheelers.