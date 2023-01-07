Nashik: Container crushes biker to death

A bike rider died on the spot in an accident on Dindori Road between 7.30 and 8.00 p.m. on Friday, January 6th. A case has been lodged at the Mhasrul police station in this regard.

Dindori's cement container was on its way to Indore. A motorcycle collided with the rear wheel of this cement container at Pokar Colony on Dindori Road.

Kiran Mahadu Jadhav (72, of Gulmoharnagar, Mhasrul, Dindori Road) died on the spot. As soon as the incident was notified, Assistant Inspector Vinayak Ahire and Senior Inspector Ashok Sakhre of the Mhasrul Police Station rushed to the spot.

The cement container driver, Arjun Singh Pritam Singh Chaudhary (46, Madhya Pradesh), has been detained by Mhasrul police in connection with the case, and the container has been seized.