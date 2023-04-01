Nashik: District sports complex in city to be razed soon

The government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the construction of the district sports complex, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium, in the central part of the city. However, now the administrative process of building a new stadium has reached its final phase. Thus, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium will be demolished in April after which the work for the new stadium will begin.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Cricket Stadium has been constructed by the Nashik Zilla Parishad (ZP) and the district administration in the central part of the city on the land owned by ZP. Now, ZP has transferred this site to the district. administration for the new stadium. The construction of this stadium was proposed for many years. Now this work will start in the month of April, and in the future, 10 types of sports can be played in this grand sports complex. After the approval of funds, the district sports department and the district administration started the process of writing off the stadium. For that, the necessary documents have been handed over to the public works department.

The existing complex will be demolished in April after approval of the write-off, and the process of constructing the new complex will begin. As the complex will be constructed in the central area, the athletes will be able to practise indoor games on a 400-metre track. It usually consists of 10 sports. This sports complex will be set up with the aim to produce the best-quality players.

