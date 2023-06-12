Nashik: Elderly man killed in bullock cart race, several injured

During a bullock cart race in Mhasrul, Nashik, a tragic incident occurred where an elderly man lost his life after being struck by a wheel. The incident has caused widespread shock and concern throughout the district.

The deceased individual has been identified as Shravan Jagannath Sonawane, a 64-year-old resident of Makhmalabad-Mhasrul Link Road. The incident occurred during a bullock cart race organized by BJP MLA Rahul Dhikle at Borgad in the Mhasrul area of Nashik. Shravan, who had gone to watch the race, suffered serious injuries when the bullock cart passed over his body after the bull involved in the race went out of control. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but unfortunately passed away during the course of medical intervention.

Multiple individuals sustained injuries during the race, resulting in five people being hospitalized. Out of the hospitalized individuals, two have been discharged, while the condition of the remaining three is stable. The bullock cart race was organized in the city after a significant hiatus of several years, attracting a large gathering of local spectators who came to witness the event.