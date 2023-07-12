Nashik: Fort vandalism results in ₹10,000 fine and six-month jail - strict consequences imposed

Currently, Nashik district is experiencing the rainy season, leading to a rise in tourism. Forts have become popular attractions for tourists during this time. Unfortunately, some tourists engage in destructive behaviour and vandalism at these forts. Additionally, alcohol consumption by tourists at the forts has also been observed. Measures have been taken to address and prevent such incidents.

Heavy rainfall is currently occurring in various parts of the state, including Nashik. Consequently, tourists are flocking to tourist destinations within the Nashik district. With the advent of the monsoon season, there has been an increase in the number of people visiting forts. However, it is unfortunate that incidents of alcohol consumption and disruptive behaviour often take place at these forts. In light of these occurrences, the State Excise Department of Nashik has taken a significant step to prevent such incidents. A penalty of six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ten thousand rupees has been imposed for causing disturbances at forts. Shashikant Garje, Nashik State Excise Superintendent, has emphasized that repeated offences will lead to even stricter penalties, ABP Maza reported.