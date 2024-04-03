Nashik Gears Up for Vibrant Gudi Padwa Celebrations with Cultural Extravaganza

Nashik city has a tradition of celebrating Gudi Padwa with a plethora of cultural events. A series of events will be organized jointly by the National Development Board, Gungaurav Nyas, Nav Varsh Swagat Samiti and the Nashik Municipal Corporation from April 5 to April 9, 2024, to mark the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Since 2016, a week before Gudi Padwa, various cultural programs have been organized to celebrate and preserve our heritage. The aim of these programs is to promote, preserve, and showcase vibrant Indian culture. The theme of event for this year will be ‘Swadeshi’. The event will take place at 'Padwa Patangan' in Panchavati. The highlight of the event will be the Maha Rangoli. Women from all walks of life in Nashik will come together to create a Rangoli spanning approximately 6000 square feet. To prepare for this, training sessions for Rangoli skill development have been conducted, ensuring a spectacular display of artistry and creativity.

‘Mahavadan’ is another key highlight of the event, wherein over 1500 musicians (Dhol Players) will participate to create an energetic and enthusiastic atmosphere. ‘Antaranad’, a mesmerizing performance featuring Hindustani classical music instruments, singers, and dancers, will captivate the audience with its melodious renditions, attracting large crowds and drawing appreciation from the people of Nashik.

Along with the cultural festivities, a traditional Weapons Exhibition will also be showcased, including impressive demonstrations on the occasion of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Sacrifice Day. Furthermore, the Swagat Yatra, a traditional procession in honor of Gudhipadva, will commence from the Kalaram temple premises in Panchavati, featuring the vibrant Lazim squad, Chitrarath, Dhol squad, Shankh Naad Patahk and Men's sports team. These programs, which will be open to all, serve as platforms for people of all ages to come together and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Nashik.

Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, Nashik Commissioner and Administrator, along with Shivaji Bondarde, Chairman of the Navvarsh Swagat Yatra Committee, urge Nashik residents to participate in these events wholeheartedly. Chandrasekhar Joshi, Secretary, and Jayesh Kshemkalyani, Vice-Chancellor, have extended their support to ensure the success of these celebrations.