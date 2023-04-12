Nashik: Graduates and Class 12 Pass-outs opt for MGNREGA labour work

Many graduates and women who have completed their 12th standard education are now opting to enrol themselves in the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, instead of moving to other locations to find jobs. The scheme, which provides employment opportunities in the form of labour work, is becoming increasingly popular among job seekers.

According to the guidelines of the Central government, under the MGNREGA scheme, there is one Majur Mitra for a group of 20 to 40 labourers, and one each for every 10 workers if there are 41 to 80 labourers at the workplace.

Now, graduates are working as labourers in some places and as Majur Mitra at some other places under MGNREGA.

Officials have announced that the Central government has provided clear directives regarding mandatory registration of labourers’ attendance for MGNREGA works that have over 20 workers. Effective January 1, all aspects of the program have been instructed to record the labour attendance using the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app, except for personal work.

In the district, there are over 12,000 labourers currently employed under the MGNREGA schemes.

The number of labourers hired for unskilled jobs under MGNREGA stands at approximately 10,000, while 2,000 are employed for skilled jobs. Furthermore, it has been observed that there is a greater proportion of senior labourers in the workforce.