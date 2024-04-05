Nashik: Grape Export Achieves Target Despite Challenges, 1,49,721 Metric Tonnes Shipped by March 31

Nashik: After overcoming many hurdles, the target of grape export has been fulfilled. As of March 31, 1,49,721 metric tonnes of grapes were exported.

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, grape exports were in trouble this year due to the 12-day increase in the travel of containers to carry grapes by sea and the resulting increase in the fare of containers as well as the impact of unseasonal rains in November. Moreover, even though the season is ending a month early this year, 22,000 quintals more grapes have gone to foreign markets than last year.

Ramadan boosts demand

The month of Ramadan and other festivals have led to an increase in grape demand abroad. The introduction of exports to Bangladesh created a conducive situation for the rise in prices. As a result, traders are buying Thomson and Sonaka varieties at Rs 35-40 per kg.



The price of exportable grapes was Rs 12,700 per quintal on Diwali. The first container left for Russia in January. At that time, the Thomson variety was priced at Rs 127 per kg.