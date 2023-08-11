Nashik horror: Two youths killed in brutal assault at Shivneri chowk

A tragic incident unfolded at Shivneri Chowk in Nashik's Sanjeevnagar area on Ambad Road as a group of 10-12 individuals launched a deadly assault on two youths using sharp weapons, resulting in their demise.

The victims, identified as Meraj Khan (18) and Ibrahim Shaikh (18), were brutally attacked around 8 pm on Thursday. Meraj Khan succumbed to his injuries on the spot after being struck with a sickle and a stick. Ibrahim Sheikh sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the district hospital's intensive care unit, where he passed away during treatment.

Tensions escalated when relatives of the deceased transported their bodies to the police commissioner's office, alleging negligence in treatment. The situation later calmed after police officials engaged with the grieving relatives. As a precautionary measure, a heavy police presence was deployed in the Ambad Road area to maintain order and ensure the safety of the community.