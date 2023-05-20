Nashik: Lack of coordination at health centre leads to woman giving birth on steps

In a startling event, a woman gave birth to a baby on the steps of the primary health centre located in Chandori, Niphad taluka. This incident highlights the evident lack of coordination between the district health officer and the staff at the primary health centre.

According to the available details, the expectant woman was transported to the primary health centre on a two-wheeler. However, due to a delay in transferring her to a ward on the first floor, she ended up giving birth to her child on the steps of the facility.

According to Dr. Harshal Nehete, the District Health Officer, the woman was transported to the health centre in an ambulance. Due to the occurrence of floods in Chandori, the health centre had been relocated to the first floor. Recognizing the risk of the woman delivering while being moved to the first floor, an emergency operation was performed inside the ambulance before she was transferred to the first floor.

Upon initial investigation, it was discovered that the facts presented were contradictory to the narrative. The health office subsequently verified that the woman had actually been brought to the facility on a two-wheeler. In order to gather accurate information, the health officer appointed an impartial staff member to conduct an independent investigation and requested a report from them.

As per the investigation report, when the pregnant woman arrived at the Chandori health centre, she faced difficulty in ascending the stairs to the first floor. Experiencing intense pain, she began screaming loudly. Meanwhile, the doctors and staff on the first floor were occupied with treating other patients.

Upon her husband's urgent request, the doctor and nurse promptly descended to the ground floor to attend to the imminent delivery of the baby, as stated in the investigation report.